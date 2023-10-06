Month of Madhu review: Swathi Reddy shines in a warmly moving relationship drama

In her late 30s, Lekha (Swathi Reddy) files for divorce from Madhusudhan (Naveen Chandra), whom she has loved since she was in class 10. As an adolescent, she complains playfully to his best friend about how she ranks low on his priorities while she puts him even before herself, how she has to make all the effort in their relationship, and how his erratic anger bothers her. She says it while holding on to her boyfriend’s arm, leaning on his shoulder – not a serious grouse, just good-natured banter. But 20 years later, these ‘minor problems’ have aggravated with alcoholism, and become the grounds for her divorce petition.

Though Madhusudhan is an important character in Month of Madhu, Srikanth Nagothi’s film isn’t named after him. Month of Madhu is also about Madhumathi (Shreya Navile), a high-spirited 19-year-old NRI who seems to have mastered self-love. Visiting India for a cousin’s wedding, she quickly learns that not everyone loves her well-meaning extroversion, but that doesn’t entirely faze her. Feeling suffocated by her overbearing mother (Manjula Ghattamaneni), she insists on staying back in Vizag for a month with her grandparents, to “meet and understand” more people in India, and to deal with her American-Born Desi Confusion.

Madhu and a now full-time alcoholic Madhusudhan meet in a chance encounter, and their stories unfold – Madhu’s present, and Madhushan’s past, which he refuses to let go of or even earnestly retrospect upon.