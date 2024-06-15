KCR calls Narasimha Reddy Commission ‘illegal’, asks him to step down

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote to retired Justice L Narasimha Reddy, accusing the latter of conduct “contrary to the principles of natural justice”. Justice Reddy is heading the Commission that is probing alleged power sector irregularities during the previous BRS government in Telangana. In his letter, KCR denied the allegations of irregularities and said that the ruling Congress party was attempting to “discredit” him. He also termed the Commission “illegal”.

Further, KCR took issue with Justice Reddy’s comments to the press on June 12. The Commission was appointed in March this year to probe alleged irregularities in the 1,000 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Chhattisgarh Power Distribution Company Ltd and in the execution of 4×270 megawatt Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) and 5×800 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS).

On June 12, Justice Reddy told the media that a notice seeking explanations had been issued to KCR and 25 officials. Reddy also said that the former CM had sought until July 30 to submit his written explanation, but the Commission asked him to give it by June 15.

Saying that he had wanted to submit his reply after the general elections, KCR said in his 12-page letter to Justice Reddy, “It pains me that you held a press conference before the completion of the inquiry, contrary to the traditions of an inquiry Commission. A trial is a sacred duty and when a dispute arises between two parties, it is the mediator who must establish the truth. It is a solemn task to report only to those responsible with documentary evidence, after having thoroughly examined all the facts and all the angles, and then having come to a complete conclusion.”

KCR further accused the Commission of having already decided the outcome of the investigation. He added that Reddy’s conduct was unbecoming of a retired High Court CJI. The former CM also said, “There appears to be no impartiality in your investigation. Therefore, it is clear that whatever I say in front of you will be of no use. Considering all of the above, I humbly request you to voluntarily step down from the Commission.”

KCR also denied the allegations against him and said in his letter that permissions had been taken from the Union and state governments as per the Electricity Act, 2003. Stating that the BRS government had acted on the decisions of the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs), he went on to question the constitution of the Commission itself. KCR called the Commission’s probe “illegal” as the SERC is a judicial body and added that CM Revanth Reddy should have instead approached the Electricity Appellate Tribunal (APTEL) or the Supreme Court if he had any complaints regarding the SERC's decisions.