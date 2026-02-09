Telangana human-dog conflict: What Yacharam residents say about mass culling row

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Less than 150 metres from Yacharam’s gram panchayat office, a butcher is busy at work while a litter of puppies, swarmed by flies, scuttled around his feet. “Their mother is no more. They just hang out here,” he told TNM.

This was three weeks after Yacharam’s gram panchayat allegedly decided to kill stray dogs for the ‘nuisance they posed’. Yacharam was one of the first villages in Telangana to have witnessed mass dog killings.

Yacharam is one of the 27 mandals in Telangana’s Rangareddy district. The gram panchayat office in the mandal caters to the needs of four villages, including a village named Yacharam.

On January 21, animal rights activist Preethi Mudavath, associated with the NGO Stray Animal Foundation of India, gave a complaint to the Yacharam police station claiming that around 100 stray dogs had been killed using lethal injections.