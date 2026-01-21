100 stray dogs allegedly poisoned to death in Telangana’s Rangareddy district

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Nearly 100 stray dogs have been allegedly poisoned to death in Telangana’s Rangareddy district, triggering outrage. The carcasses of the dogs are yet to be retrieved.

The instance prompted a complaint from Stray Animal Foundation of India’s Mudavath Preeti. Based on Preeti’s complaint, the Yacharam police station registered an FIR under Sections 325 read with Sections 3(5) and Section 11(1)(a)(i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against three people. The complaint names Yacharam’s Sarpanch, Ward member and Village Secretary.

According to the complaint, the killing took place on January 19.

“During a phone conversation with another animal activist, Deepika Pingeli, a ward member claimed that the dogs were relocated. However, a second activist named Adulapuram Goutham, was told that the animals were administered anesthesia injections. Subsequent enquiries with villagers revealed that the dogs were in fact injected with poisonous substances,” Preethi alleged in her complaint.