Adani meets Telangana CM and donates Rs 100 Cr for a university, BRS calls it hypocritical

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and Adani Ports Managing director Karan Adani on Friday, October 18. Adani donated a cheque of Rs 100 crore towards the establishment of Young India Skills University prompting allegations of hypocrisy from the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

“Adani also promised continued support for the initiatives of Telangana state government for skills development, and empowerment of youth,” a statement from the CMO read.

In September 2024, CM Revanth had called upon industrialists and blue chip companies to join as partners in the university and provide training to hone skills and help youth to get jobs.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that it was hypocritical of the Chief Minister to go ahead with the donation. “Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and other Congress leaders keep saying Modani… (a mish mash of PM Modi and Gautam Adani’s names, targeting the Adani Group’s proximity to the BJP led Union government. We are calling it RevAdani, Ragadani (referring to CM Revanth and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi),” he said.