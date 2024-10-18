Adani meets Telangana CM and donates Rs 100 Cr for a university, BRS calls it hypocritical

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and Adani Ports Managing director Karan Adani on Friday, October 18. Adani donated a cheque of Rs 100 crore towards the establishment of Young India Skills University prompting allegations of hypocrisy from the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
“Adani also promised continued support for the initiatives of Telangana state government for skills development, and empowerment of youth,” a statement from the CMO read.
In September 2024, CM Revanth had called upon industrialists and blue chip companies to join as partners in the university and provide training to hone skills and help youth to get jobs.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that it was hypocritical of the Chief Minister to go ahead with the donation. “Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and other Congress leaders keep saying Modani… (a mish mash of PM Modi and Gautam Adani’s names, targeting the Adani Group’s proximity to the BJP led Union government. We are calling it RevAdani, Ragadani (referring to CM Revanth and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi),” he said.
This is not the first time the Telangana Congress or CM Revanth have been pulled up for deviating from Congress’ anti- Adani sentiment. In the past the BRS criticised the Telangana government following allegations that CM Revanth was bringing in Adani Power to collect electricity bills in Hyderabad’s Old City.
Also Read:
BRS pointed out that it is ironic that Revanth Reddy’s Congress government is eager to join hands with the Adani Group while the party’s top leader Rahul Gandhi is constantly seen accusing Prime Minister Modi of favoring Adani.
A month after forming the government in Telangana in December 2023, the Congress government had also signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the Adani Group at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
Gautam Adani had told Chief Minister Revanth Reddy that investments to the tune of Rs 12,400 crore would be made in Telangana over the coming years by Adani Green Energy, AdaniConneX Data, Ambuja Cements, and Adani Aerospace and Defence. The Chief Minister has assured the state government’s cooperation in providing the required amenities, infrastructure, and support for the projects.