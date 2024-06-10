20-year-old Delhi resident hacked into Telangana police apps

The Telangana police’s mobile applications HawkEye and TS-COP were allegedly hacked by 20-year-old Greater Noida resident Jatin Kumar. The accused, who is a Computer Sciences student, was arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Sunday, June 9 from the Delhi National Capital Region.

After images of the breach went viral on social media, a case was registered and TGCSB officials went to Delhi to nab the accused. The hacker reportedly posted details of the breach on databreachforum.st and provided Telegram IDs for potential buyers to contact him. According to reports, Jatin attempted to sell the data of HawkEye and TS-COP applications for $150. Officials said that all transactions related to the data were done in cryptocurrency and an investigation is underway to find out if he had accomplices in the crime.

HawkEye is a free-to-use application developed by Telangana police for citizens to report crimes and violations. The TS-COP application has access to all the databases of the Telangana government, including voter data, Aadhaar, driver’s licence, ration card, and phone numbers. The police also used third party services to access data from hotel check-ins using the third party vendor Zebi Chain.