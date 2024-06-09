How inadequate security checks led to massive data breach in Telangana police app

The network of the Telangana Police was hacked by an unknown threat actor who goes by the name of Adm1nFr1end and the details of the breach of the TS-COP app were published on the hacker forum BreachForums. This is the same actor who also published details of the breach of another Telangana Police app HawkEye and the Telangana Police SMS Service. TS-COP and HawkEye are mobile applications of the Telangana Police that are used by the police and citizens respectively as part of their digitisation of policing services.

The hacking of these apps, and in turn other policing databases, is not only a security nightmare for the police but for the entire citizenry of Telangana, whose 360 degree profiles have been continuously collected over the last decade. The app is not available directly on Google Play Store, but malware platforms like Koodous have its copies.

Breaching into these systems is not a complicated task as the apps built by the police lack basic security.

An analysis of the source code of TS-COP indicates that the developer of the application, WinC IT Services, has embedded all the passwords of various application programming interfaces (API) directly into the Android app. This means that they used plain text passwords over basic HTTP with no security at any stage. It also shows it is likely that the developers are not trained in this aspect.

There is also the probability that the contract to build this application was given without serious checks and balances in the bidding process.

Here is a look into their source code. The passwords are not being masked as the police department has shut down all services to do an audit.