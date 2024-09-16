10 years after statehood, 'settler' rhetoric refuses to leave Telangana politics

Recently, Hyderabad again witnessed the word ‘settler’ being thrown around as a slur. It emerged as part of yet another political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

It all started when Arekapudi Gandhi, a BRS MLA who defected to Congress on July 13, was appointed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman by the state government on September 9. The BRS slammed the appointment as convention dictates that the post be given to a member of the opposition party.

After the appointment of Arekapudi Gandhi as PAC chairman, BRS’ Huzurabad MLA Kaushik Reddy, while criticising him and others who defected from the party, referred to him as ‘Andhrodu’ (an Andhra native). He also offered them ‘sari and bangles’ to critique their alleged lack of manhood for leaving the BRS. What followed was a slugfest, with both Gandhi and Kaushik referring to each other as ‘brokers’ and making sexist remarks on how ‘they are men in their own right.’