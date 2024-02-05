Safety solution by this tech startup can help minimise risk of fires in fuel accidents

On January 3, an oil tanker carrying 12,000 litres of petrol and diesel overturned in Ludhiana, Punjab leading to a massive fire. This could have been potentially fatal but fortunately, there was no loss of life. However such fire accidents could be avoided through adoption of innovative technologies.
The oil and gas industry is constantly grappling with the threats of high-impact incidents such as spills, explosions, and refinery accidents. The core offering of Atom Alloys, a technology company based in Dubai, UAE, is a system that helps to minimise fuel and gas tank explosions.
The company claims that its advanced technology dramatically elevates safety standards in the petroleum industry, mitigating the risks of catastrophic events which could have devastating repercussions for human lives, environment and finances. The technology specifically targets the vulnerability of tanks and containers holding fuels such as LPG, gasoline, naphtha, kerosene, diesel, and jet aviation fuel.Te
Why are fuel containers susceptible to explosions?
Fuel containers are the most susceptible sources of explosion and can impact the safety of an entire facility and its employees depending on the magnitude of the explosion. Leaked fuel is the forerunner of such incidents supplemented by the flashback phenomenon. Any liquid or vapour fuel when ignited by a heat source, rapidly combusts and the flame front travels to the source of the fuel liquid /vapour /leakage, leading the fire to the fuel container.
When any flame front reaches inside the fuel storage unit - whether it is in liquid or vapour form, it causes the build-up of intense pressure within the container. The speed of the shock waves accelerates from subsonic to supersonic and they push outwards with great force causing the fuel container to explode.
What is Atom’s technology?
Atom says it has devised a patented system called Advanced Explosion Prevention System (AEPS) that protects fuel storage and transportation units from the risk of explosion. The company has identified that the protection of fuel storage is key to explosion safety at any facility. This meant developing a solution that could resist and limit the first-fire contact with the fuel or vapour body from developing into rapid deflagration and detonation.
Atom has created storage solutions designed with an inbuilt passive protection module that is made from a patented reticulated alloy mesh. The sudden transition that takes place from a deflagration type of combustion to a detonation type of explosion when fuels are ignited, is contained inside an ‘ATOM-ised’ fuel storage unit as the transition is slowed down and not allowed to escalate into an explosion.
Atom offers certified and patented explosion-resistant technology for fuel storage, transportation and delivery solutions that range from 20 litres to 60,000 litres. The company’s solutions are designed in multiple form factors for specialised industry use. They are customised with value added services such as spill proof spout, geo tagging, pilfer prevention lock.
“Energy is the prime mover of modern civilization and fuels are indispensable in our daily life. However, in the presence of large amounts of fuel, accidental combustion is inevitable resulting in loss of life and property. Thus, safe storage of fuel (both liquids and gases) and mitigating the danger of combustion is a priority area in modern society. This is where Atom, a technology company with a vision for the future deserves appreciation,” says Professor Kamanio Chattopadhyay, National Science Chair, Department of Materials Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.
“Their revolutionary technology of combustion prevention that is rugged, effective, and economic has made a paradigm shift in our approach to safe fuel and LPG storage and delivery both at the doorsteps and in challenging environments. I believe the day is not far when ‘Atom’ technology will be all pervasive in all technological landscapes with safe storage of fuel & LPG,” he adds.
Atom says it has five patents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and numerous pending patents globally. It also claims to be the only manufacturer worldwide with patented technology, independently tested by SWRI @San Antonio, Texas and the only company globally to receive an ‘explosion resistant’ certification from Underwriters Laboratory (UL), USA, for fuel & LPG containers.
Atom Alloys is also a registered ‘startup’ in India and a National Award winner for Startup India, for best company in Safety & Security. Moreover, it has entered into an R&D Agreement with the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru. Looking ahead, Atom is conducting extensive research to innovate and develop explosion-resistant fuel tanks tailored for future fuels, including hydrogen.
Atom Alloys Chairman Anil Nair believes that the company is playing a crucial role in fuel and LPG safety. “Our pioneering technology, preventing explosions in mobile and storage tanks, is not just an innovation — it's a revolution. We're creating a safety solution by mitigating explosions in fuel & LPG tanks, forging a safer and sustainable future. Each Atom Alloys product is a testament to this commitment, safeguarding lives and protecting our planet,” he said.