Safety solution by this tech startup can help minimise risk of fires in fuel accidents

What is Atom’s technology?

Atom says it has devised a patented system called Advanced Explosion Prevention System (AEPS) that protects fuel storage and transportation units from the risk of explosion. The company has identified that the protection of fuel storage is key to explosion safety at any facility. This meant developing a solution that could resist and limit the first-fire contact with the fuel or vapour body from developing into rapid deflagration and detonation.

Atom has created storage solutions designed with an inbuilt passive protection module that is made from a patented reticulated alloy mesh. The sudden transition that takes place from a deflagration type of combustion to a detonation type of explosion when fuels are ignited, is contained inside an ‘ATOM-ised’ fuel storage unit as the transition is slowed down and not allowed to escalate into an explosion.

Atom offers certified and patented explosion-resistant technology for fuel storage, transportation and delivery solutions that range from 20 litres to 60,000 litres. The company’s solutions are designed in multiple form factors for specialised industry use. They are customised with value added services such as spill proof spout, geo tagging, pilfer prevention lock.

“Energy is the prime mover of modern civilization and fuels are indispensable in our daily life. However, in the presence of large amounts of fuel, accidental combustion is inevitable resulting in loss of life and property. Thus, safe storage of fuel (both liquids and gases) and mitigating the danger of combustion is a priority area in modern society. This is where Atom, a technology company with a vision for the future deserves appreciation,” says Professor Kamanio Chattopadhyay, National Science Chair, Department of Materials Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

“Their revolutionary technology of combustion prevention that is rugged, effective, and economic has made a paradigm shift in our approach to safe fuel and LPG storage and delivery both at the doorsteps and in challenging environments. I believe the day is not far when ‘Atom’ technology will be all pervasive in all technological landscapes with safe storage of fuel & LPG,” he adds.