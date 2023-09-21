Zero qualifying percentile for NEET PG : Stalin slams Union govt

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, September 21, launched a scathing attack on the Union government for lowering the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) cut off to zero. Condemning the decision as "meaningless", Stalin said it was detrimental to the merit based admission process.

"By reducing the NEET PG cut off to Zero, they are accepting that eligibility in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test is meaningless. It is just about coaching centres and paying for the exam. No more qualification is required," Stalin said.

He further said, "NEET =0. NEET has nothing to do with merit , which we have been saying all along. It has been a mere formality , devoid of any real eligibility criteria."