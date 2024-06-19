YSRCP MP’s daughter runs over man sleeping on pavement in Chennai

The daughter of a YSRCP MP was arrested and later released on bail for allegedly running over a man sleeping on a pavement in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. The woman, identified as Madhuri, is the daughter of Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan Rao or BM Rao. He is the chairman of BMR Group, a shrimp farming and exports company with plants located in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the woman was driving a BMW car in Besant Nagar on June 17, Monday night accompanied by her friend. The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Surya, was sleeping on the pavement when the car ran over him. A scuffle broke out between the friend of the accused and onlookers after the incident.

Surya, who got married eight months ago, succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Police said that the woman was not in an inebriated state when the incident occurred.

Family and neighbours of the deceased demanded strict action against the accused and protested at J-5 Shastri Nagar police station later in the evening. Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing Police registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and have summoned the owner of the car.