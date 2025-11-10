Youth hacked to death inside police quarters in Trichy, five arrested

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a chilling incident that has raised questions over public safety, a 25-year-old man was brutally hacked to death inside the police housing quarters in Bheema Nagar, Trichy, on the morning of Monday, November 10.

The deceased, identified as Thamaraiselvan, a resident of Bheema Nagar, was reportedly chased by a five-member armed gang while he was leaving for work on his two-wheeler. The assailants, wielding sickles, pursued him through the streets before he ran into the police residential complex seeking refuge.

Reports suggest that the victim sought shelter inside the house of Selvaraj, a Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) attached to the Thillai Nagar police station. However, the gang followed him inside and repeatedly attacked him with sickles, killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene.

The gruesome murder occurred even as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was visiting Trichy, adding to the gravity of the situation. Following the incident, Commissioner N Kamini ordered a swift manhunt. Local residents managed to apprehend one of the attackers, identified as Ilamaran, whose confession led to the arrest of the other four suspects — Satish, Prabhakaran, Nandu, and Ganesan.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai lashed out at the ruling DMK government, alleging a total collapse of law and order. “Under the DMK government, not a single day passes in Tamil Nadu without a murder... It’s a pathetic state of law and order, and no one feels safe anymore,” he wrote.

Police have registered a case with the Palakkarai police station, and Thamaraiselvan’s body has been sent to Trichy General Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.