‘You are a descendant of Godse, Savarkar’: TN Speaker Appavu tells RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Appavu has said that the people of Tamil Nadu are not “any lesser” than those who believe in the ideologies of Godse and Savarkar. Appavu’s comment came after Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi refused to read out the customary speech on Monday, February 12 during the first Assembly session of the year.

He said, “You have spoken what is on your mind, we will tell you what is on ours. A severe storm and flood hit Tamil Nadu, the Union government did not give even a paisa of aid. There are several lakh crores in the PM Cares Funds. The Funds for which the people of India cannot ask accounts for. We too could ask, ‘can’t the governor get us at least 50,000 crores from those funds?’ You are descendants of Godse and Savarkar. The people of Tamil Nadu and the Assembly are no less than you.”

The Governor walked out of the Assembly before the national anthem could be played. The national anthem was set to be played last after the ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’, the inaugural speech by the governor and the Speaker’s address.