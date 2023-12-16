Yellowish, smelly tap water adds to woes of Chennai residents after cyclone Michaung

Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar has been facing a similar situation since Saturday, December 9, but officials have taken note of the issue, residents said. Dhanam, a resident of Ramadoss Nagar, Old Washermenpet, said she had complained to metrowater officials.

“When the officials came the water seemed fine. It sometimes comes out yellow but we leave the taps open for a while before using it. Even after that it smells like bleaching powder sometimes,” Dhanam said. The officials have advised the residents to boil and filter the water before consuming it for the next 10 days. “This has created doubts in our minds about the safety of consuming it at all,” she said.

Vinay, Managing Director of CMWSSB, told TNM that majority of the complaints have been rectified. “We didn’t receive many complaints to start with. In core city areas, the issue was raised because the drinking water and drainage water pipes are located too close to each other in narrow lanes. In some other cases due to rains and flooding, the pipelines were damaged due to which water entered these pipes. However, 80% of the complaints we received have been attended to. The others would be resolved by December 17,” Vinay said.

Residents of Thiruvottiyur and Manali are being supplied with water from tanker lorries. R Jayaram, councillor of Ward 4 in Thiruvottiyur said several panel boards installed on streets to operate motors were damaged during the floods. The oil spill which affected residents of Zone 1 and Zone 2 was also one of the reasons for supplying water through tankers. However, on Wednesday, repair works were conducted and some pipelines have been opened but the work will take a few more days for completion.” Since the repair work is ongoing, water supply has been restricted to once in two days, he added.