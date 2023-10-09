Writer-storyteller Bava Chelladurai quits Bigg Boss Tamil

Writer and storyteller Bava Chelladurai has reportedly quit reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7, stating that he was “mentally disturbed”over the toxicity of the fellow contestants. He also complained that his health was not cooperating to participate in the show, which demands the contestants to perform certain physically demanding tasks.
This is not the first time that a contestant walked out of the show saying they were unable to handle its pressure. In Season 6, GP Muthu quit the show saying he could no longer stay away from his family. The show requires contestants to live in an isolated house for 100 days, where they are constantly monitored with cameras.
61-year-old Bava was one of the oldest contestants on the show. Ever since filming began, Bava was seen asking for medicines for his health conditions. He reportedly complained that he was mentally and physically exhausted, and was determined to walk out of the show. Though the showrunners of Bigg Boss Tamil tried to convince him to stay back, Bava reportedly said that he could not handle the “cruelty” displayed by fellow contestants.
Bava had revealed that he had never watched the show before coming to participate in it. While entering the show, the writer said he was participating to “learn about his dark side”. Considering his age and physical condition, the showrunners allowed him to leave.
With Bava’s exit, there are now 16 contestants left this season, which is being hosted by actor Kamal Haasan. On Sunday, October 8, social media influencer Ananya Rao was eliminated from the show. The contestants who are still part of the show are: Cool Suresh, Poornima Ravi, Raveena Daha, Pradeep Antony, Nixen, Vinusha Devi, Manichandra, Akshaya Udaya Kumar, Jovika, Aishu Ads, Maya Krishnan, Vishnu Vijay, Saravanan Vickram, Yugendran Vasudevan, Vichitra, and Vijay Varma.
During his run in Bigg Boss Tamil, Bava entertained the contestants and the audience by telling stories. One of his stories created a turmoil in the house, with some contestants saying his story was “morally wrong”, or did not give the “right message.” Bava defended himself saying that he was not the writer of the story, and if they had any objections to it, they could question the author.
Bava’s views on formal education have also created a public debate on whether it is important or not. The house witnessed a dispute recently over contestant Jovika not completing her school education. Another contestant Vichitra said that completing school education at least till class 10 is important. An argument broke out between the two, and Bava lent his support to Jovika saying that education is “not everything.” Many viewers disagreed with Bava, saying his views were not ‘realistic’ and ignored how formal education is crucial for marginalised communities to scale the social ladder.