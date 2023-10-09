Writer-storyteller Bava Chelladurai quits Bigg Boss Tamil

Writer and storyteller Bava Chelladurai has reportedly quit reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7, stating that he was “mentally disturbed”over the toxicity of the fellow contestants. He also complained that his health was not cooperating to participate in the show, which demands the contestants to perform certain physically demanding tasks.

This is not the first time that a contestant walked out of the show saying they were unable to handle its pressure. In Season 6, GP Muthu quit the show saying he could no longer stay away from his family. The show requires contestants to live in an isolated house for 100 days, where they are constantly monitored with cameras.

61-year-old Bava was one of the oldest contestants on the show. Ever since filming began, Bava was seen asking for medicines for his health conditions. He reportedly complained that he was mentally and physically exhausted, and was determined to walk out of the show. Though the showrunners of Bigg Boss Tamil tried to convince him to stay back, Bava reportedly said that he could not handle the “cruelty” displayed by fellow contestants.