World Cup Final 2023: Chennai fans leave teary-eyed from Marina, Besant Nagar beaches

Cricket fans left Chennai’s Marina and Besant Nagar beaches, teary-eyed and disappointed after India lost to Australia in the cricket World Cup Final on Sunday, November 19. Though disappointed, the crowd at the Marina beach broke into applause when Australia’s Travis Head recorded his century.

Thousands of cricket fans sat and cheered for the men in blue for over five hours at both the city’s beaches, where the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), along with the support of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), set up fan booths for live-telecasting the final game.

Pavithra, who was at the screening, told TNM, “The crowd was ecstatic till the first seven overs of the second innings when three Australian wickets fell, but after that, no one was cheering except when Travis Head scored his century. We came expecting India to win despite the low target, and I am very disheartened that we lost.”