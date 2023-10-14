Women leaders of INDIA alliance gather in Chennai for DMK’s women rights meet

Prominent women politicians from the INDIA alliance will gather in Chennai in Tamil Nadu for a ‘Women’s Rights Conference’ organised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on October 14. The conference marks the birth centenary of DMK patriarch and former chief minister Karunanidhi. It will be attended by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who has arrived in Chennai after a gap of a few years. The event will be presided over by Chief Minister MK Stalin and will be chaired by DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Other prominent women leaders include Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, and Nationalist Congress Party working president and MP Supriya Sule. The Gandhis and Mehbooba Mufti reached Chennai on Friday, October 13.

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar’s Minister for Food and Consumer Protection Leshi Singh, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidlan, CPI(M) politburo member Subhashini Ali, CPI national executive committee member Annie Raja, and Trinamool Congress’s Sushmita Dev are expected to attend the event scheduled for 4.30 pm on October 14, at the YMCA ground in Nandanam in Chennai. Held ahead of the Assembly elections in five states and the general elections in 2024, the event is perceived to be an important one that will bring together the women leaders.