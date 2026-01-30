Woman sexually assaulted at Chennai govt college canteen; three arrested

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men working at a canteen inside Nandanam Government Arts and Science College in Chennai. The accused, Muthuselvan, Gunasekaran and Karthikeyan, have been arrested by the police.

The survivor filed a complaint on Wednesday, January 28, at a one-stop centre of the Social Welfare Department.

According to the complaint, the woman was sexually assaulted at multiple locations, including the college canteen, a lodge and other parts of the campus. Muthuselvan ran the canteen, Gunasekaran worked there as a cook, and Karthikeyan was an autorickshaw driver. The survivor had been employed at the canteen for about 20 days.

The woman reportedly approached a campus security guard, broke down in tears and narrated the ordeal she had faced. She was later assisted in filing a complaint. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Saidapet All Women Police Station.

All three accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.