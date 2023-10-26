With Leo, is Lokesh Kanagaraj struggling to integrate Vijay’s stardom into his LCU?

But the tedious plot isn’t Leo’s only problem. The cameos that blend seamlessly into Vikram's main story feel hackneyed in Leo. Yesteryear hero Arjun as Leo’s uncle and drug lord Harold Das comes across as yet another caricature among the film’s antagonists, who fail to convince us of their villainy. With this coterie of badly written gangsters, the theatre and intrigue of Vikram fizzles out in Leo.

It’s not just the villains. Leo doesn’t accommodate even the good guys with satisfying arcs, like Fahadh Faasil’s Amar in Vikram. Even a beloved returning character — police constable Napoleon (George Maryan) who was a hoot in Kaithi – is diminished to ensure Vijay’s Leo is the only man of the hour. Napoleon’s entry in Leo drew resounding cheers from the audience, and while it sparks intrigue about more pieces of the puzzle falling into place, this doesn’t happen.

Instead, Napoleon’s character arc in Leo makes one wonder if the film’s star is absolutely averse to sharing any glory on screen, unlike Kamal in Vikram. Leo reduces Napoleon to a caricature of his Kaithi version, where the audiences root for him to overcome the siege of his police station by Adaikalam’s gang. Instead, in Leo, we see the hero chiding Napoleon for moving away from his guard post outside Leo’s house at a crucial time to get some food. Despite the stark class difference between the two, we hear Leo sermonising to Napoleon about the need to approach work as ‘service’ instead of succumbing to ‘selfish’ interests.

Then there is the portrayal of Anthony's occult activities, which appears borrowed heavily from countless Hollywood horror films with the problematic tendency of demonising pagan spiritual practises in favour of Biblical fervour. In Leo, the imagery feels out of place, and further deflects from the continuing mystery around the big bad drug network.

On the whole, it feels as if with Leo, Lokesh lost track of furthering the LCU in favour of Vijay’s non-committal political statements ahead of his expected political entry. Although Vikram too had Kamal Haasan deliver a long monologue about his virtuous war on drugs for which he expects to be celebrated in the future, it stuck with the established themes, while the rest of the film fit well into the universe that Kaithi introduced. But is Leo’s politics even worth botching the LCU for?

No. What we get is a mix of vague tokenism, and directorial choices that betray a lack of awareness about even mainstream conversations on social injustices.

The reformed Leo doesn’t drink (he does smoke though). He gets lambasted by villainous north Indian police officers who say, “Nee sattamum illa, nee arasangamum illa” (you are neither the law nor the government). He also doubles as an animal rights advocate. There’s a fleeting scene to suggest that the same actor who mouthed slut-shaming lines in Sivakasi (2005) now wants to warn men that they must take consent even from their wives before touching them. This scene shoots itself in the foot by not making room for the woman character to assert her consent and instead has the hero do the talking for her (and recalls a similar sequence from Master where Vijay’s JD forces a sexual assault survivor to confront the perpetrator when she’s not ready, her agency overruled by the star's newfound dedication to gender rights).

Leo doesn’t do any better on other vectors of marginalisation either. When a low-level hitman Shanmugam (Mysskin) is killed, Lokesh shows his funeral being held in a pig sty. The camera bears down on the wailing wife and the animals surrounding the body. So in the same year that Mari Selvaraj showed us pig rearing – largely a caste-based occupation forced upon Dalits – with tenderness and dignity in Maamannan, Leo uses a similar setting to evoke disdain. Like every other villain in the film, Shanmugam is extraordinarily violent. But this scene, even if done inadvertently, conflates his caste location with his brutality, and serves to render him less than human.

This is all to say that unlike Kaithi or Vikram, when it comes to films with Vijay, Lokesh seems to be struggling to tone down the stardom and fan service in favour of the plot, while unsubstantial ‘political’ fights take precedence. His latest outing falls short in both its contribution to his fictional universe and in the weight of its political statements.