Why VCK’s Thirumavalavan decided to contest in Assembly elections

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After 10 years, Viduthalai Chiruthigal Katchi (VCK) chief Dr Thol Thirumavalavan has decided to return to state politics and will contest from the Kattumannarkoil reserved constituency in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The move has surprised many in the state. According to party insiders, the decision to enter state politics was triggered by the party’s expansion and the changes expected in Tamil Nadu politics. But what does it mean for a party like the VCK?

Since its foray into electoral politics 25 years ago, Thirumavalavan’s VCK has emerged as an astute force and the biggest Dalit party in Tamil Nadu politics. Thirumavalavan currently serves as a Member of Parliament for the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency.

VCK Member of Parliament D Ravikumar says the move is strategic and in the party's interests. "Our party has been growing steadily in the state and expanding its footprint across all districts. It is then better for the party if our leader works from the state. It will be more impactful to have him in the Assembly than in Parliament. A new player has entered the political arena. We must contain their influence. The presence of our leader, both inside and outside the Assembly, will help us achieve this. People will understand our positions."

Ravikumar’s reference is to Vijay and his newly launched party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). A VCK leader said that certain surveys predict an erosion of votes from the VCK to the TVK. The party leadership believes that to understand the changes TVK will bring to politics and to strategise around it, Thirumavalavan must work out of the state.

TVK can pose a challenge to the Dalit party in the northern regions of Tamil Nadu. Sources told TNM that Thirumavalavan told its leaders, in an internal party discussion, that “we cannot underestimate the impact of TVK.”

The party that previously had 119 district secretaries has recently appointed district secretaries for all 234 Assembly constituencies.

Ravikumar also said that the VCK’s focus now is to win the eight seats it is contesting in this election.

Along with the Left parties, the VCK has contributed to the ‘secular alliance’ perception of the coalition. At the same time, the party has also faced sharp criticism from within the Dalit community and outside for ‘not doing enough’ on caste crimes and human rights violations in the state. A researcher told TNM that the VCK MLAs were seen as more closely aligned with the DMK than toeing the line of the Dalit party.

Speaking to TNM, Professor Lakshmanan, Convener of the Dalit Intellectual Collective (DIC), said it is a good decision by the VCK leader. “He wants to become a serious player in Tamil Nadu politics. If there is a hung Assembly, there is a chance of him becoming Deputy Chief Minister and a key coalition partner,” he added.

So far, Thirumavalavan has been an MP at the national level. “He is far away, and he is one among the hundreds of Lok Sabha members. Now he will be playing an active role in the state,” Lakshmanan said.

Lakshmanan added that the bipolar scenario in Tamil Nadu has changed with just two fronts taking on each other, with Vijay’s entry. “If he is in the state, he assumes an important role, and he wants to be the most recognised leader in the state and play a crucial role in the post-poll scenario.”

Professor Ramu Manivannan, former Head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Madras, told TNM that this could be a turning point for the party. “With new parties coming into the fray, there could be a big shift on the ground. It is very important that leaders stay connected to the ground,” he added.

Manivannan said Thirumavalavan’s decision is good for the party and its cadres. “I always felt that Thirumavalavan was not horizontally developing his party, and for the party to grow horizontally, you have to be grounded in state politics. He has been maintaining a good balance between being an MP and handling state politics, but it is not as good as being in state politics,” Professor Ramu Manivannan added.