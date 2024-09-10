Why TN CM Stalin and Union Edu Min are clashing over National Education Policy

Tamil Nadu’s ongoing tussle with the Union government over the National Education Policy (NEP) has flared up again as Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan exchanged sharp words on the social media platform X.

On September 9, Stalin shared a news report by The Hindu that highlighted how the Union government was withholding funds for the Samagra Siksha (SSA) scheme from five non-BJP states including Tamil Nadu and Kerala as “punishment for refusing to accept” either the PM SHRI scheme or the NEP.

In his X post, Stalin said, “Denying funds to the best-performing states for refusing to bow to the #NEP, while generously rewarding those who are not delivering on the objectives – is this how the Union BJP government plans to promote quality education and equity? I leave it to the wisdom of our nation and our people to decide!”

The Hindu report cited data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) to point out that five states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, and Delhi — are top rankers in the country across various vectors such as school attendance rates in relation to gender, caste, religion and age; access to necessary amenities; teacher training and others.

However, these five states are being denied SSA funds due to them, leading to issues such as unpaid teacher salaries. By delaying the funds, the Union government “has penalised the states that are at the forefront of achieving the SSA’s major objectives, such as bridging social and gender gaps, ensuring equity and inclusion in school education, promoting vocational education, ensuring school provisions, and training teachers,” the report further added.