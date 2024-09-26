Why so many dengue cases in Chennai?
Compared to the 2023 yearly data where 9,121 cases were recorded in Tamil Nadu, we could see a sharp rise in cases in 2024. Notably, the number of dengue cases has also gone up since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020.
By Shobana Radhakrishnan

Pavitharan*, a 30-year-old resident of Velachery, had a fever recently. Assuming it was a seasonal flu, he took over-the-counter medication and rested at home. On day three, he recovered from the fever. However, his fatigue remained and so he consulted with a doctor. The doctor ordered further tests and determined what Pavitharan had was dengue. The doctor also told him that his platelet counts were going down. Had he delayed the doctor’s consultation, the infection could have worsened.

Pavithran says he is unaware of the source as his house does not have dengue-breeding points. “Corporation workers come for regular checks in our area. We do not have any waste material dumped at our home. Since I work from home, I was puzzled about how I contracted the virus,” he says

