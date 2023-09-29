Why hundreds of TN govt school teachers and aspirants are on hunger strike in Chennai

Around 1,800 people — Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), teachers hired on a temporary basis in government schools, and unemployed individuals who have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2013 — are on an indefinite hunger strike in Chennai with various demands. As of Friday, September 29, the protesters, who came to the city from Ranipet, Salem, Cuddalore and other districts of Tamil Nadu, have been on hunger strike at the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus for two to five days.

For temporary government school teachers demanding permanent employment, Friday marked their fifth consecutive day of protest. The SGTs (who teach classes 1-8 in government schools) and the unemployed protestors embarked on their second day of protest, demanding better pay and employment respectively. Around 40 protesters were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and many more were receiving medical aid at the protest site.

The temporary government school teachers began their protest on September 25 with a strength of more than one thousand teachers. Rajula, a temporary teacher from Tirunelveli district, told TNM, “We have been teaching on a temporary basis in government schools for the last 12 years. Our salary today is only Rs 10,000 and we are denied all benefits of a government job. Before coming to power in 2021, the DMK government promised us permanent employment — promise number 181 in their manifesto.”

DMK’s manifesto for the 2021 Assembly election said that “part-time art, music and physical education teachers will be considered for permanent employment in the Department of School Education.” Around 12,200 permanent teachers including Rajula have been waiting for a permanent job for the last 10-12 years, the protesters said.

The SGTs began protesting on Thursday, September 28. It has been their long-pending demand that SGTs appointed before and after May 31, 2009, receive the same pay. At present, SGTs who were appointed after June 1, 2009, are paid Rs 3,170 less each month than those appointed before that date for the same role. Previously, on December 27, 2022, the SGTs went on a similar hunger strike for four days. They withdrew their protest after Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that a committee would be set up to study their demand.