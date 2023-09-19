Why AIADMK called it quits with BJP in Tamil Nadu

The alliance between the AIADMK and BJP hit rock bottom due to the escalating tension between Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and the senior leaders of the Dravidian party. On September 18, the AIADMK made a surprise announcement that the party is officially ending its alliance with the BJP.

This sudden announcement by the AIADMK has stunned the BJP leadership both at the state and national levels. Speaking to TNM on the condition of anonymity, a BJP leader said that they did not expect the issue to escalate so quickly. "Party leaders were shocked that AIADMK went to the extent of taking such a decision and making it public. We are waiting for further instructions from the high command," he said.

Another BJP functionary told TNM that the party leadership has advised its leaders not to speak on this issue and not to react to the recent developments for the next three days. "The top leadership of the party is busy with the special session of Parliament, and they don’t want the issue to get diverted."

The row began after Annamalai demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu over the Sanatana Dharma controversy. Speaking at a protest rally in Chennai on September 11, Annamalai recalled an incident that reportedly took place in 1956 at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, in which former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravidian icon CN Annadurai was threatened by freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar for his comments on Hindu gods.

Annamalai claimed that Muthuramalinga Thevar questioned Annadurai for speaking ill of Goddess Umaiyaval at a temple event. "Annadurai went into hiding in Madurai because Muthuramalinga Thevar was angry. Muthuramaligna Thevar further said that if someone is a non-believer and speaks ill about gods, instead of milk abhishekam, there will be blood abhishekam at the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple. Annadurai and PT Rajan apologised and ran away," Annamalai added.