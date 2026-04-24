What voters said after polling in Trichy East: Jobs, safety top concerns

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A day after polling concluded in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy East constituency, conversations with voters across booths point to a clear set of concerns shaping choices — employment, governance, safety, price rise, and liquor regulation. Polling on April 23 had remained steady, with turnout touching 81.77% by 6 pm. The constituency also drew heightened attention this election, with Kollywood superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay entering the fray.

Formed in 2008, Trichy East has around 2.17 lakh voters, spanning urban and semi-urban voters. The seat has previously been held by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leaders R Manoharan (2011) and Vellamandi N Natarajan (2016), while the outgoing MLA is Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s S Inigo Irudayaraj.

This time, the main contest featured Inigo Irudayaraj, G Rajashekaran of AIADMK, along with Vijay and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK)’s Dr Krishnasamy. Vijay’s entry, particularly in what many describe as a DMK-influenced zone linked to senior leader KN Nehru, added to the constituency’s prominence.

TNM visited five polling stations across the constituency on polling day. Conversations with voters across demographics revealed not just immediate electoral choices, but broader anxieties about governance and everyday life.

Steady turnout in early house, familiar concerns

At a booth on Periya Sourashtra Street between 7 am and 8 am, queues were largely made up of middle-aged voters, with women also turning up in considerable numbers. Youth turnout was limited in the early hours.

Residents said the area has a significant daily-wage workforce, with a rough split of 60% middle-aged voters and 40% younger voters.

“I voted for credible leadership. We want a leader who takes strong stands, not someone who floats with opinions,” said Kannan ME, 57, a hotel worker.

Safety emerges as a key issue in minority areas

At Syed Muthursa Higher Secondary School in Palakkarai, a working-class Muslim majority locality, turnout remained steady through the morning.

“No matter what government schemes exist, safety is fundamental. I voted for the party that will ensure that,” said Syed Abdullah S, 24. Welfare schemes, he said, were not the deciding factor for him.

Another voter, Noor Mohammed S (54), said his vote was driven by expectations of the change that he wanted in governance.

Youth turnout visible, first-time voters speak

At a booth in Holy Redeemer's Higher Secondary School, near the Basilica, young voters were visibly present between 9 am and 10 am. The area has a predominantly working-class Catholic Christian population.

A group of youngsters, dressed in white full-sleeve shirts and khaki pants, arrived together to cast their votes. Among them was Mathavan T, 19, a first-time voter. “I voted for a candidate because I believe he will bring good governance, as he has promised. Voting for him is my duty towards better administration,” he said.

Veeraiyan A, 37, an autorickshaw driver, said his vote was guided by concerns around governance and safety. “I voted for a candidate who I believe will ensure reform in governance. Women’s safety and our rights are my priority. I hope he delivers on that,” he said.

Jobs, corruption concerns dominate youth conversations

Even during peak afternoon heat, turnout held steady at several booths.

At Viscountess Goschen Government Girls (Muslim) High School, Sathyaprakash K, 25, a software engineer, pointed to unemployment and corruption. “Job opportunities are the biggest crisis right now. There is a lot of corruption in recruitment. Many youngsters who have cleared TNPSC (Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission) exams are not getting jobs because they are unable to pay bribes. I want a new government that stops this kind of injustice and creates multiple job opportunities,” he said.

Calls for governance change, anger over liquor and prices

TNM visited a booth at UDV Higher Secondary School in Devathanam around 2 pm, where voters raised a range of concerns, from welfare policies to governance and rising costs.

Sudhakar S, 29, a person with disability who runs a juice shop, said he preferred policy-driven governance over “freebies”. “The government should introduce fruitful schemes that help people stand on their own. People like us can make our lives better with hard work and survive from it. These freebies make the citizens lazy,” he alleged.

Marimuthu K, 62, a grocery shop owner, said he was voting for change, and stressed on religious factors. “There is no safety for Hindus across the state. Many temples are being demolished by this government. I believe a new government will make Hindus safer and protect their religious sentiments,” he said.

Others expressed frustration over infrastructure gaps. Mohan N, 25, who works in a banking agency, alleged the incumbent MLA did little for the constituency. “There is no infrastructure development in Bharathi Street. So I voted for a new governance where the leader promised growth across the districts and in the state.”

Several voters also raised concerns about the lack of a liquor ban and increasing cost of living. Suguna D, 77, a homemaker, said the prices of commodities should be brought down and liquor shops should be closed. “My son is in his 30s now. He is unmarried and a daily wage labourer, and he spends all his earnings on alcohol and does not support the family. My husband also passed away a few years ago due to alcohol. We had to sell all our properties for his treatment, but it did not help. All we have is a house now, and it is also heavily damaged. We are struggling to survive,” she said.

Suguna also flagged unmet promises. “There is no drainage facility here. The MLA had promised to build one and to close TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) outlets earlier, but that was not done. He is making the same promises again, but I don't believe it. So I voted for a new candidate that I believe would bring a change,” she added, noting that her 18-year-old grandson, a first-time voter, had also influenced her decision.

Sundari U, 46, who runs a grinder manufacturing unit, echoed Suguna’s concerns over rising costs and liquor policy. “Neither of the two major parties has addressed these issues. I chose to try a new party this time,” she said.

While some voters expressed dissatisfaction with both DMK and AIADMK, others were willing to try newer political options. Balaji V, 40, a jewellery shop owner, said he was open to alternatives. “For years, it has been DMK or AIADMK. Let us give a new party a chance,” he said.

Priest Vishwanathan V, 58, cited multiple concerns, including price rise, drug use, and taxes. “There has been no liquor ban, and taxes on water and housing have increased. I want a change in government.”

However, he added that he was not convinced by Vijay’s leadership. “I don't believe in Vijay. He himself hasn’t paid his taxes properly. How can he bring change? A good individual makes the family good. If the individual is not good, how can he be a good leader or deliver good governance?” he asked.

Minority safety, transparency also in focus

By evening, turnout dipped in some booths. At Corporation Middle School in Subramaniyapuram near Trichy International Airport, only a handful of voters were present between 5 pm and 6 pm.

Abdul Rahman A, 33, an orphanage manager, said he was voting for the betterment of the administration and women’s safety in general. “Religious safety is also a priority,” he said. “Tamil Nadu is peaceful now, but I chose a leader who I believe will ensure it remains so.”

Referring to campaign assurances, he added, “He had promised to ensure the safety of minorities and said he accepts all religions. That was good.”

Divya Dharshini Thainigaivel, 18, a second-year BCom student and first-time voter, said transparency influenced her choice. “I voted for change in governance, especially for transparency. The candidate I chose promised that.”