What made Tamil Nadu declare heatwaves as a state-specific disaster: Explained

The Tamil Nadu government on October 24 notified heatwaves as a state-specific disaster. The notification said that heatwave was emerging as a major threatening phenomenon, with many districts of the state consistently recording temperatures above 40 degree celsius this year. This has been affecting daily life of elderly people, children, those diagnosed with medical conditions, and blue-collar workers.

“The risk of heatwaves are high in urban areas also. For example, urban regions are having higher population concentration, urban heat effect (due to cement /concrete, emission from vehicle and air conditioners, and others) could aggravate the heatwave conditions caused by atmospheric phenomena. Structures such as buildings, roads, and other infrastructure in urban areas absorb and re-emit the sun’s heat leading to urban heat island formation due to extensive heat wave conditions,” the notification read.

Stating that proper relief could not be provided to the public affected due to heatwave conditions, the notification stressed on the need for declaring the phenomenon as a state-specific disaster to get funds and make the state better prepared to tackle the crises.

Classifying heatwaves as a state-specific disaster would help the government get financial aid from the State Disaster Response Fund (75% of the money is given by the Union government). According to the 15th Financial Commission, 10% of the SDRF can be used by states for state-specific disasters. Tamil Nadu has already notified sea erosion, lightning, thunder, whirlwind, and gale wind as area specific disasters for the purpose of providing relief assistance to victims of such disasters. For heatwaves, the state has decided that the government would release Rs 4 lakh for each person who died due to heatwave, subject to the certification regarding cause of death from the appropriate authority. This amount can be used as compensation for the family of the deceased and/or given to those involved in the relief operations or associated in preparedness activities.

Further, funds can be allocated for medical care, such as supply of ORS packets, and for drinking water kiosks. This would be assessed by a State Executive Committee.

Another benefit of listing heatwave as a state-specific disaster is that it empowers quick action. The district collector can intervene in his capacity as the chairman of the district disaster body. It is expected that this would help the state government take preventive steps without delay.

However, even though Tamil Nadu classified heatwaves as a state-specific disaster, it does not mean this is a local issue. States including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have already declared heat waves as a state-specific disaster. In 2023, the maximum temperature over 60% of India and 22 states/Union Territories was recorded higher than the normal range. A 2019 report from the International Labour Organisation has estimated that India would experience a loss of 5.8% of working hours by 2030 due to heat waves.

States are not eligible to get financial assistance from the Union government under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 since heatwaves are not currently classified as a national disaster in India. The Rajasthan High Court in May had urged the Union government to declare extreme weather events such as heat waves as national calamities. This would enable states to get additional funds to supplement the SDRF.