What happened in Parliament on delimitation vindicates our stand: CM Stalin to TNM

A

Our position is constitutionally clear and has not wavered. States that controlled their population for fifty years must not lose their parliamentary voice. That principle is non-negotiable.

What happened in Parliament only vindicates what we have been saying. The Constitution Amendment Bill, 2026 was defeated because it proposed to expand seats to 850 and base delimitation on the 2011 Census. That approach is unacceptable and unjustifiable for Tamil Nadu. It effectively punishes states that implemented population control. We opposed it to protect the political rights and representation of Tamil Nadu.

We also reiterate our appeal to the Prime Minister to implement 33% reservation for women within the existing strength of Parliament, as already provided for in the 2023 Constitutional amendment.