What happened in Parliament on delimitation vindicates our stand: CM Stalin to TNM
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In an interview to The News Minute, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks about seeking a renewed mandate after five years in power and why he believes his governance record will carry him through a complex electoral contest.
He also addresses the delimitation row, welfare politics, and his government’s ongoing friction with the union government, framing the election as a fight to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights.
With Tamil Nadu heading toward a possible three-cornered contest, do you see this election as your toughest yet?
This election is different because I am going back to the people after five years of good governance. We have delivered on growth and welfare at scale. We have a clear record, and we are confident that people will return us to power.
The union govt brought the delimitation bill in the middle of the election. Amit Shah has given verbal assurances to the south but is that enough?
Our position is constitutionally clear and has not wavered. States that controlled their population for fifty years must not lose their parliamentary voice. That principle is non-negotiable.
What happened in Parliament only vindicates what we have been saying. The Constitution Amendment Bill, 2026 was defeated because it proposed to expand seats to 850 and base delimitation on the 2011 Census. That approach is unacceptable and unjustifiable for Tamil Nadu. It effectively punishes states that implemented population control. We opposed it to protect the political rights and representation of Tamil Nadu.
We also reiterate our appeal to the Prime Minister to implement 33% reservation for women within the existing strength of Parliament, as already provided for in the 2023 Constitutional amendment.
The opposition says your welfare announcements are election-driven. The Supreme Court has questioned parties in power declaring big welfare measures. They call them freebies. Why do you believe this is not populism but essential?
Our welfare schemes are not freebies. A welfare scheme is a planned intervention that delivers measurable social outcomes. A freebie is a giveaway without any economic basis. We reject equating the both. Tamil Nadu’s welfare architecture has strengthened our workforce, improved productivity, and supported our growth. Noon meals, health insurance, women’s financial support, and free bus travel are not expenses, they are investments in human capital. Our 11.19% Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth reflects that. At the same time, we are conscious of limits. We constantly evaluate outcomes and refine schemes. Responsible welfare and fiscal discipline are not opposites. Tamil Nadu has shown they can go together.
What was the thought behind the Illathu Arasi scheme that gives Rs 8,000 coupons to women?
The thinking is very clear. First, women must have the freedom to choose how support reaches them. Second, welfare must also act as an economic multiplier. By providing coupons for household appliances, we are not only supporting families but also stimulating the economy.
What was the toughest challenge in your five years— governance issues or friction with the Union government?
The biggest challenge was dealing with a Union government that even withheld the funds for education because we refused to accept the imposition of Hindi. No other Union Government has done like this to impose its Party policies on other Party headed State Governments. That approach is unfair and unacceptable. We had to constantly fight to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights while continuing to deliver governance without any disruption.
The main party in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance is the AIADMK. But you have positioned this as an election against the BJP? Tamil Nadu vs Delhi. Why this framing?
This framing comes from the reality of what we are seeing. The BJP has consistently acted against Tamil Nadu’s interests by withholding funds, delaying projects, and showing disregard for our language and culture. This is not normal political competition, it is sustained hostility. By aligning with the BJP, the AIADMK has compromised on the state’s interests. That is why we are clear in presenting this as a choice between protecting Tamil Nadu’s rights and allowing external control. We are confident that Tamil Nadu will win.