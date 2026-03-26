Weather department predicts heatwave conditions in TN over next three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a rise in temperatures across Tamil Nadu over the next three days, signalling the onset of warmer conditions in several parts of the state.

According to the latest weather bulletin, the maximum temperature is expected to increase by 2 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees starting Friday, potentially leading to hotter daytime conditions.

The IMD stated that dry weather is likely to prevail today across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected during the day, indicating relatively stable conditions before the anticipated rise begins.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, offering limited respite from the heat. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to range between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels may also contribute to discomfort, especially during the afternoon hours.

Meteorologists have indicated that the gradual increase in temperatures from Friday could be attributed to prevailing dry winds and clear sky conditions, which typically lead to enhanced solar heating. Interior districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience a more pronounced rise in temperature compared to coastal areas.

While the weather is expected to remain stable overall, residents are advised to take necessary precautions, including staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours, and wearing light, breathable clothing.

Despite the expected rise in temperatures, the IMD has not issued any specific warnings for fishermen along the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal coasts. Sea conditions are expected to remain normal, allowing routine fishing activities to continue without disruption.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further updates will be issued if conditions intensify.

Meanwhile, health officials have urged the public to remain cautious as the state transitions into a hotter phase, particularly with the approaching summer season.