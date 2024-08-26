‘We are long-time friends’: Rajini says after exchanging barbs with Durai Murugan

Responding to Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan’s harsh remarks, actor

Rajinikanth on Monday, August 26, said that the senior DMK leader is a long-time friend and his comments will not upset him. “Durai Murugan is my long-time friend. I will never be saddened by anything he says. I am very fond of him and our friendship will continue to grow,” the actor said.

Following this statement, Durai Murugan said that what he and Rajini said to each other in a humorous manner should not be interpreted as a row between them. He added that he and the Superstar would always remain friends.

Rajinikanth triggered a controversy on August 24 during the book launch of Kalaignar Enum Thai, a book authored by Minister EV Velu. Chief Minister MK Stalin and various DMK leaders participated in the event. The book launch was a part of the DMK’s centenary celebrations for late chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Speaking at the event, Rajinikanth humorously praised the DMK president saying that like a headmaster he was struggling to control the senior Ministers. Rajini compared the senior Ministers with mischievous “old students.”

“For a school teacher, new students are never the problem. It is always the old students who are hard to deal with. It is no small feat dealing with them. Here [in the state government] there are many ‘old students’. They aren’t like regular students, they’re unbelievable. These students are refusing to leave school. It’s not because they have failed. They are all rank-holders, but they don’t want to leave.”

Referring to Durai Murugan as an example, Rajini said that the minister had been a challenge even for late DMK chief Karunanidhi. “If you tell Durai Murugan about something that has happened, he will simply reply saying ‘sandhosham’ [I’m happy]. No one can tell if he is happy about the thing you told him about or actually unhappy about it. Stalin sir, hats off to you,” he said leading to an eruption of laughter on the dais.

The following day, Durai Murugan when questioned about Rajini’s comment, said, “There are many senior actors whose teeth have fallen out from old age. Their beards are growing longer, but they’re continuing to act in hero roles and are denying a chance to younger actors.”