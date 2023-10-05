Watch Leo trailer: Preview suggests actor Vijay playing a dual role

The much anticipated trailer for Vijay’s upcoming film Leo was released on Thursday, October 5. From the trailer, it can be seen that Vijay, along with his family, is living in Kashmir, who are pushed into chaos. The trailer shows choreographer Sandy master playing a psycho killer who is being chased by Gautam Menon, a police officer. But before the police officer could make a move and kill the dreaded criminal, the psycho has shot down Gautam Menon, Vijay’s voice-over narrates. “Now the gun is in your hands, and you have a clean shot. What will you do now?” Vijay asks.

The trailer suggests that actor Vijay plays a dual role – Parthi and Leo. The two-minute preview suggests that because of a mistake over his identity, gangsters Arjun Sarja and Sanjay Dutt are hunting him down. Trisha is shown as Parthi’s wife. The trailer is brilliantly edited in sync with the badass theme song. The trailer is packed with several adrenaline rushing action sequences. The trailer had nearly 2 million views within the first 15 minutes of its release, and has nearly 10 million views within two hours.

Leo, Vijay’s 67th film, has been hyped up by his fans, as it has actors Vijay and Trisha together on screen for the first time in 14 years. The duo were last seen together in the 2008 film Kuruvi, while they also shared screen space in Ghilli, Thirupachi and Aadhi, among others. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cast of Leo includes actor Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, director Gautham Menon, Arjun and others. The film is set to hit the theatres on October 19.