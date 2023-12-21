Volunteering during 2023 Chennai floods: The challenges and silver linings

She points out that many people don’t realise that those undertaking the rescue, such as the fire department personnel, are skilled at evacuating wheelchair users or those incapacitated. The Chennai Cares volunteer says, “We tell them the rescuers have the skills, they know how to do it, and they have the equipment and stretchers for these situations. I tried to convince people to leave, but finally it is their call. People don’t realise that if they delay, it becomes even more difficult for them to be rescued.”

Better equipped 108 ambulances

There were a few silver linings. Sudha says that 108 ambulances were better equipped than in 2015. She points to two cases, where the 108 ambulance technicians came through when no one else could. “There was a 90-year-old woman who had had a fall and wasn’t conscious. There was no way of getting her out of the house because of waist-deep water. Her family tried paying people to shift her out, but nothing was working out. But the 108 ambulance people went and parked the vehicles 300 metres away. They waded through waist-deep water and brought her out in a stretcher,” she recalls.

In another case, a woman who had low oxygen levels was looking for an oxygen cylinder. “She didn’t want to be moved out as she lives with her elderly parents. When I called 108, they initially said they wouldn’t be able to deliver an oxygen cylinder. But eventually they were the only ones who got through to her. They met her and left the cylinder behind although it’s not the usual practice.”

Responsive and unreachable officers

Shyamala says that one key difference between the two floods was that there were more volunteer groups on the ground in 2015. She says, “People were cooking food in huge quantities and taking it to different places in 2015. It happened over a course of four or five days. I didn’t see it happen this time for more than two days. I guess the need for it was less compared to 2015.”

And although many parts of Chennai may have bounced back faster in 2023 than in 2015, this wasn’t true of north Chennai, says Sudha. “The relief centres in north Chennai were flooded or didn’t have food. I don’t think the government reached out to the residents in some areas. They still haven’t done the usual mobile medical camps or disinfected these areas.”

How responsive were monitoring officers when it came to reacting to many of the distress calls that Chennai Cares received? Sudha says that a couple of officers she was in touch with responded almost immediately. “Within just three rings, they would pick up their phones and say, ‘Okay, tell me what exactly is needed’. But in north Chennai, I struggled to even get through to them over calls, SMS, or WhatsApp. I got yelled at by many people who were upset that they hadn’t been rescued or that they had not received food. I also got yelled at by a monitoring officer. One of them said, ‘You’re sending us messages but they’ve already been rescued.’ I had to explain that I had sent those messages a couple of days ago. So it really depended on who the person was,” Sudha recalls.

While the relief operations concluded a few days ago, the focus for some members in Chennai Cares has shifted to the floods in south Tamil Nadu. And no, the volunteer group isn’t active only when there’s a flood. The reason the group changed its name from Chennai Rain Relief is because these volunteers have pitched in every time there’s been a disaster – from Cyclone Vardah to the COVID-19 pandemic.