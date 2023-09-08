Vishal’s Mark Anthony faces criticism for ‘reviving’ Silk Smitha through CGI and objectifying her

Actor Vishal's latest movie Mark Antony, scheduled to release on September 15, is receiving severe criticism for featuring late actor Silk Smitha through computer-generated imagery (CGI) and further objectifying and sexualising her. Silk Smitha was a popular south Indian actor and was known for her glamorous roles in the 80s and the 90s. The trailer, which released on September 5, stars Vishal, SJ Suryah, Selva Raghavan and others. The film appears to be a gangster drama involving time travel.

While the trailer was being criticised for sexualising a deceased actor, it invited more disapproval after the censor certificate of the film was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). The certificate showed a number of sexual innuendos, particularly referring to Silk Smitha.One of the dialogues in the film ‘Antonyya epa vena podalam’ (We can kill Antony whenever we want) was replaced with ‘Mudhalla silkka podra’ (Kill Silk first). On the surface, the dialogues seem to be about murder but it can also be perceived as a sexual innuendo. The certificate also showed certain transphobic slurs being replaced.