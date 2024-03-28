Village Cooking Channel's Periyathambi admitted to hospital

YouTuber M Periyathambi, the endearing grandfather from the popular ‘Village Cooking Channel’, has been admitted to hospital due to heart disease. His grandson Subramanian informed through social media that Periyathambi is recovering well.
“Grandpa is admitted to the hospital due to heart disease. He is in good condition now. Thank you for your love and support!” Subramanian wrote on X.
Periyathambi and his family from Chinna Veeramangalam village in Pudukottai district run the widely popular cooking channel, which has more than 24 million subscribers.
While initially their channel focused mostly on cooking traditional Tamil village food, they later started making other innovative foods too. They make the videos in picturesque locations, cooking in open fields.
Periyathambi, who is a caterer, plays a major role in the cooking process. Under his guidance, his grandsons – Subramanian (the cameraman), V Ayyanar, Muthumanickam, V Murugesan, and G Tamilselvan – cook different dishes. A majority of their videos have easily garnered 100 million views within no time. Their channel has a huge following, including from countries such as Pakistan and Brazil among others.
Village Cooking Channel was recently invited to showcase the creative economy of Tamil Nadu at the Global Investors Meet 2024. In 2021, during the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was campaigning in the state, joined the team and cooked along with them.