Village Cooking Channel's Periyathambi admitted to hospital

YouTuber M Periyathambi, the endearing grandfather from the popular ‘Village Cooking Channel’, has been admitted to hospital due to heart disease. His grandson Subramanian informed through social media that Periyathambi is recovering well.

“Grandpa is admitted to the hospital due to heart disease. He is in good condition now. Thank you for your love and support!” Subramanian wrote on X.

Periyathambi and his family from Chinna Veeramangalam village in Pudukottai district run the widely popular cooking channel, which has more than 24 million subscribers.