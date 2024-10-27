Vijay’s TVK to focus on secular social justice, promises to conduct caste census

Eyeing the 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday, October 27 announced an array of promises in the party’s first state conference at Vikravandi in Villupuram district. The promises include proportional representation, abolishing the post of Governors, conducting caste census, adoption of two-language policy and establishing Kamarajar Model Schools.

The party’s ideology laid emphasis on secular social justice, announcing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was its ideological enemy while the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was the political enemy.

TVK functionary Katherine Pandian announced at the conference that the party pledges to abolish the post of Governors since their actions have been against the Constitution in states governed by parties opposing the Union government. The party has also promised to adhere to the two-language policy [Tamil and English] with Tamil being the primary language of governance. The party also pledged to give emphasis to Kamarajar model schools, where mid-day meals and free uniforms are provided to weed out caste and class differences.

While much of the party’s promises are pro-welfare and in line with Dravidian politics, the party deferred in its stance on reservation. Vijay, while speaking at the conference, said, “To attain political and economic equality, proportional representation should be implemented. For that, the long pending request of conducting a caste census should be conducted. That is how equality can be achieved for all.”

The party also promised to improve the standards of education and health care and make it accessible to all, without discriminating based on their caste, religion and gender. Further, new policies will be adopted to end sand mining, illegal withdrawal of groundwater and mineral resources, Katherine said and added that Illegal encroachments will also be removed to retrieve farm lands and marshlands.

The party has also pledged to reserve one-third assembly seats for women. Slowly, the reservation will climb up to 50%, Katherine announced. The party will also set up a branch of the state secretariat in Madurai to make the government more accessible to the people, she said.

At the conference, Vijay expressed confidence in TVK emerging as the single majority party in the 2026 elections but said that the party was open to building alliances.