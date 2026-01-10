Vijay’s TVK sets up 12-member team to draft manifesto for 2026 Assembly polls

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay, on Friday, January 9, constituted a 12-member committee to draft the party’s manifesto for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2026.

According to a statement issued by Vijay, the committee will be headed by KG Arunraj, the party’s general secretary (policy and propaganda), and includes former AIADMK MLA JCD Prabhakar, who recently joined the party, and deputy general secretary A Rajmohan, among others.

The panel comprises TSK Mayuri, A Sampathkumar, M Arul Prakasam, Vijay R Bharanibalaji, J Mohammed Farvace, TK Prabhu, Christy Prithivi, Thenmozhi Prasanna, and M Sathiyakumar.

In his statement, Vijay said the manifesto would be prepared with the objective of ensuring the progress of the people of Tamil Nadu and the overall development of the State. He noted that a special committee had been formed for this purpose ahead of the Assembly elections.

The committee, he said, would tour across Tamil Nadu to gather opinions, requirements and data from a wide range of stakeholders. These include the general public, small and medium enterprises, labour organisations, economic and industry experts, chambers of commerce, employee associations, farmers’ groups, educationists, doctors, nurses, women’s organisations and youth bodies.

“Based on the data collected from these interactions, the election manifesto will be drafted in a manner that takes the people of Tamil Nadu and the State as a whole forward on a path of development,” Vijay said.

The TVK chief also appealed to party cadres to extend full cooperation to the committee members and assist them during their district-level outreach and meetings with various organisations.

Vijay said the manifesto would reflect the aspirations of different sections of society while prioritising public welfare and long-term development goals for Tamil Nadu.