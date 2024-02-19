Vijay’s TVK issues oath for cadres on Constitution, secularism, social justice

Kollywood star Vijay’s newly launched political party the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has issued its oath of office for its cadres. The oath, issued on Monday, February 19, promised to protect Constitutional rights, secularism, the Tamil language and social justice.

Issued in Tamil, the oath begins by paying respects to persons in the armed forces from Tamil Nadu. It goes on to say that party workers will undertake to carry on the work of those ‘martyred’ for Tamil. It also focuses on the Constitution and pledges to maintain unity, sovereignty and religious harmony, going on to add that, TVK cadres will promise to stay on the path of democracy, secularism and social justice.

TVK’s cadre will pledge in their oath that they will work to remove differences of caste, religion, gender, place of birth and such. Further, they will pledge to work towards fostering awareness against discrimination among people. It also says that the party workers will strive towards ensuring equal opportunity and equal rights for all.