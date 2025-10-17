Vijay’s TVK faces internal revolt, cadres demand removal of Bussy Anand

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

‘Thalapathiyarin Theeiya Sakthi’ (The Evil Force of the Commander) — this is how Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) General Secretary Bussy Anand was welcomed by one of the party’s virtual warriors on social media when Anand, who had gone into hiding after the Karur tragedy, made his first public appearance on October 13.

TVK’s virtual warriors, however, were in no mood to forgive the party’s second-in-command. Many were furious that Anand disappeared when the party was facing one of its worst crises since its inception. A section of the cadres has now raised a banner of revolt, demanding the restructuring of the party.

The chorus against Bussy Anand began on the day TVK got interim relief from the Supreme Court, which transferred the Karur crowd crush investigation to the CBI. Social media was abuzz with criticism after photos surfaced of Anand posing with district secretaries.

A TVK member told TNM that the cadres were angry with the party’s second-rung leadership, who were supposed to guide them during the crisis. “Instead, key leaders went underground after the Karur incident, leaving us directionless and forcing us to defend the party on our own. The youngsters have a lot of questions, and they’ve started asking the leadership,” the member said.

“Where do we stand as a political party?” asked a TVK supporter during a discussion on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces titled ‘TVK Reality Check @tvkVijayHQ – Voice of Cadres’. The session lasted over three and a half hours and drew more than 17,000 listeners.

Much of the anger was directed at Bussy Anand, who is now accused of working against the party’s interests. “The virtual warriors are fighting against all odds to defend TVK. But what help did we get from the leadership? Absolutely nothing. Our party was crippled, and the reason is Bussy Anand, who did nothing for the growth of the movement. All he did was appoint ‘yes-men’ instead of allowing capable people to run the affairs of the party,” said one virtual warrior.

Another member added, “For the past one and a half years, we’ve used our energy, time, money, and strength to build Bussy Anand’s image. We were made to put up posters for him, and wherever he went, at least 40-plus Fortuner vehicles followed as part of his convoy. He wanted to show his face everywhere and hog the limelight.”

Multiple petitions addressed to TVK Chief Vijay have surfaced online, urging urgent restructuring of the organisation. One open letter titled “From the heart of your fans, virtual warriors, thondargal, brothers, sisters, and cadres” claimed that the Karur tragedy had exposed the weaknesses of the party structure.

“We need to strengthen our second-line leadership immediately. The current situation shows our organisational framework is not strong enough to handle crises. It’s time to identify capable and loyal leaders from each district, train them politically and administratively, and prepare them to take charge in your absence. The strength of a movement is when it can function even when the leader is not in the room,” the letter read.

Cadres have also demanded decentralisation of power and the formation of a team of loyal, grounded, and committed people around the leadership. “Please maintain distance from ego-driven individuals who isolate you from your cadres and the public. The core decision-making team should include both experienced minds and youth with strong ground connect. We need diversity in thinking, not just loyalty — people who can challenge, not just cheer,” it added.

Another letter titled ‘TVK Party to Retrospect and Strengthen’ called for changes in the General Secretary’s role, strategy, planning, and accessibility to leadership. “Bussy Anand has proven ineffective in his role,” cadres alleged. “Even if replacing him is not immediately possible, his responsibilities should be shared with other capable members to ensure smooth functioning.”

Adding to the outrage, photos of Karur East District Secretary Mathiazhagan and party functionary Paunraj, who were arrested in connection with the Karur tragedy and are now out on bail, falling at the feet of Bussy Anand at the TVK headquarters went viral on social media. This triggered an online campaign with the hashtag #KickOutBussyAnand, where scores of party members and supporters demanded that TVK Chief Vijay break his silence.