Vijay’s Leo does not get permission for early morning shows in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government stuck to its stand regarding the early morning shows for Vijay’s latest movie Leo and said that shows will only be allowed from 9 am instead of 7 am. This comes days after the state government revoked permission for special early morning shows. Now, Leo will have five shows in Tamil Nadu which will begin at 9 am. Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj starring Vijay, Trisha, Priya Anand, Mysskin, among others and is releasing on October 19.

On October 16, the producer of Leo, Seven Screen Studios, appealed to the Madras High Court seeking permission for Leo to be screened as early as 4 am in the state from October 19 to 24. The producer said that since Leo’s run time is 2 hours and 43 minutes, theatres will not be able to play five shows between 9 am and 1:30 am with the mandatory 20 minute interval and a break of 40 minutes between the screenings. Justice Anita Sumanth, who was hearing the case, did not pass orders but asked the state government to reconsider giving permission for shows at 7 am.

The government order (GO) which was issued by Tamil Nadu’s Principal Secretary P Amudha, revoking permission for early morning shows said that the police must form special teams to monitor theatres so that there are no violations of the directives. “I therefore direct all Licensing Authorities to follow the above instructions scrupulously during the screening of special shows for the movie titled Leo and to take necessary action to ensure proper safety of the public and the audience visiting cinema halls, regulating traffic and to prevent exorbitant rates of admission during such shows,” the GO read.