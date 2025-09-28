Vijay’s Karur rally tragedy: TVK functionaries booked for culpable homicide

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

An FIR has been filed against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries in connection with the Karur stampede that has claimed 39 lives so far. The case has been registered against Madhiazhagan, TVK’s district secretary for Karur North; Bussy Anand, the party’s general secretary; CTR Nirmal Kumar, joint general secretary; and several others.

The FIR was registered by Karur city police. The accused have been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

The stampede occurred during a public rally of TVK chief and actor Vijay on Saturday, September 27, when a large crowd surged forward for a glimpse of him. Many fainted after complaining of breathlessness. As per the latest details, 39 people have died and 59 others are undergoing treatment.

The Tamil Nadu government has set up a Commission of Inquiry under retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the incident. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who visited the victims at Karur Government Hospital, said the government would take appropriate action after the Commission submits its findings. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have expressed their condolences. Meanwhile, the Union government has sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government on the tragedy.