Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release in limbo as HC reserves order on CBFC row

The censor certification of 'Jana Nayagan’, the forthcoming Tamil film starring Vijay, ran into a serious last-minute hurdle on Wednesday, January 7, with sharp arguments being heard before the Madras High Court just days ahead of its scheduled January 9 theatrical release.

The issue stems from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) unexpectedly halting the issuance of the censor certificate and referring the film for re-examination by a newly constituted review committee, despite an earlier recommendation to grant a U/A certificate after specific cuts and muting of certain dialogues. The move has thrown the fate of the high-profile Pongal release into uncertainty.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, stars Vijay in the lead, with Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in prominent roles. The film is reportedly made on a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore and is slated for release in over 5,000 theatres worldwide, across 22 countries and four languages.

The film has drawn exceptional attention as it is widely perceived to be Vijay’s final major cinematic venture before his full-time plunge into politics.

Placing the facts before the court, senior counsel Satish Parasaran, along with advocate Vijayan Subrahmanian, appearing for the producers, submitted that the application for censor certification was filed on December 18. After screening the film, the regional CBFC office, on December 22, directed the deletion of a few scenes and the muting of certain dialogues, and recommended the grant of a U/A certificate. The production house accepted these directions in full and carried out all the required modifications.

However, when the certificate was expected to be issued, the CBFC chairperson sent an email stating that a complaint had been received regarding certain scenes and dialogues in the film, following which the film was referred to the review committee.

Challenging this action, the producers argued that Jana Nayagan has not yet been released or publicly screened, and therefore there was no scope for any third-party complaint. They further contended that once the censor board had recommended a U/A certificate, the chairperson had no authority to unilaterally send the film for re-examination.

The producers’ counsel told the court that delaying certification at the eleventh hour -- when worldwide release preparations were complete -- was arbitrary and unjustified, and would cause enormous financial losses and irreparable harm. They sought a direction to the CBFC to immediately issue the censor certificate.

Opposing the plea, Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, appearing for the CBFC, argued that all films, irrespective of budget or star power, are treated equally under the law. He said complaints had been received alleging that certain scenes could hurt religious sentiments, and pointed out that the film contains visuals of security force insignia, for which appropriate permissions may be required. The CBFC, he said, had acted strictly in accordance with statutory provisions and required time to file a detailed response.

During the hearing, the High Court questioned the CBFC on why a film already cleared for a U/A certificate was suddenly sent for review, what scenes had been deleted, and how a complaint could arise when the film was yet to be released. After hearing all sides, the Madras High Court reserved its order.