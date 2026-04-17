Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leak: Key accused among three held

The Cyber Crime police on Wednesday, April 16, arrested three more persons, including a key accused responsible for the leak of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan.

According to officials, the primary suspect was working as a freelance assistant editor on another film. He allegedly gained unauthorised access to the Jana Nayagan reels at an editing studio, stole the footage, converted it into a film format, and shared it with co-accused, leading to its widespread circulation online.

All three accused have been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court granted an interim injunction restraining internet service providers and cable operators from streaming or broadcasting any unauthorised or uncertified versions of the film. The move came after local cable networks were found telecasting the leaked content.

Authorities have since taken down pirated copies circulating online and issued a public advisory warning against downloading or sharing such content, noting that violators will face legal consequences.

Earlier, six individuals were arrested for their role in uploading and distributing pirated footage of Jana Nayagan.