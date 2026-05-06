Vijay writes to VCK, Left seeking support to form govt in Tamil Nadu

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay has written to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Left parties seeking their support to form the next government.

The move comes after TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections, winning 108 seats in the 234-member House, but falling short of the majority mark. With Vijay expected to vacate one of the two constituencies he won, the effective strength of the House will come down to 233, bringing the majority mark to 117 and leaving the party in need of at least 10 more MLAs.

In his letter, Vijay appealed to the VCK and Left parties, including the CPI and CPI(M), to extend their backing, highlighting shared ideological commitments such as social justice and equality and the need to form a stable government in the interest of the people.

The VCK and the Left parties together account for six MLAs — two each from the VCK, CPI, and CPI(M). Their support would significantly ease TVK’s path to power. These parties have so far been part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian confirmed that the party had received a letter from Vijay late on Tuesday night requesting the CPI’s backing.

According to Veerapandian, the CPI will deliberate on the matter during its executive committee meeting scheduled for May 8. He added that the party could convene an emergency State committee meeting the following day if required to take a final decision on the TVK’s request.

The Congress on May 6 announced conditional support to TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu. AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar said Vijay had formally sought the party’s backing and described the mandate, particularly from younger voters, as a clear endorsement of a secular, welfare-orientated government. He added that the Congress’s support would be contingent on keeping “communal forces” out of the alliance, underlining its commitment to constitutional and secular principles.