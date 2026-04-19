Vijay to campaign in TN's Tiruchi east, gets conditional nod from authorities

Actor-politician Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), intensified his election campaign with back-to-back outreach programmes in key constituencies, contesting from both Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchi East.

A day after undertaking an extensive door-to-door campaign in the Perambur Assembly constituency, Vijay is scheduled to campaign in Tiruchi East on Sunday evening. Party sources said he will depart from Chennai at 2 p.m. in a private aircraft and arrive in Tiruchi shortly thereafter. The campaign in Tiruchi East will be held between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., covering several prominent localities under the constituency.

Vijay is expected to begin his outreach near the airport on Wireless Road, followed by a roadshow through Thendral Nagar, KK Nagar Bus Stand, Kajamalai Road, EVR College Road, Tamil Nadu Hotel junction, Kozhipannai Road, and Kottapattu.

Addressing the public from an open vehicle, he will seek support for his party's candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections. After completing the campaign schedule, Vijay is slated to return to the Tiruchi airport by 7 p.m.

Authorities have granted permission for the campaign, subject to strict adherence to election guidelines. The Returning Officer has issued clearance after Vijay’s team sought approvals from both the Election Commission and the police. However, officials have imposed a set of conditions to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct and to maintain public order.

Among the key restrictions, political flags must not be erected in a manner that obstructs traffic. The campaign must not violate any provisions of the election code. Unauthorised posters, banners, or party flags are strictly prohibited at the campaign venues. Additionally, the use or placement of any hazardous or explosive materials has been explicitly banned.

Officials also stressed that the campaign must be conducted strictly within the permitted time frame and at designated locations. In total, 27 conditions have been laid down, including directives issued by the police and other concerned departments, which the organisers are required to follow without deviation.