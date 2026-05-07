Vijay struggles to get numbers, DMK says rejected AIADMK offer

Political uncertainty continues in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, May 7, as efforts to form the next government gathered pace after C Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party but fell short of a majority.
Amid speculation over possible realignments, sources in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) told TNM that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had informally explored the possibility of Dravidian parties coming together to form a government. According to two DMK sources, the proposal was rejected by the DMK leadership. However, an AIADMK source denied that talks had collapsed and maintained that discussions remained possible.
The developments came as outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin signalled that the DMK would not attempt to destabilise a potential TVK government immediately, even as the party prepared to move into the opposition. In an interview with ToI, Stalin said the DMK would “wait for TVK leader C Joseph Vijay to form the government” and “watch without disturbing for six months.”
The statement has been widely interpreted as an attempt by the DMK to avoid a constitutional crisis or the prospect of another election soon after the Assembly verdict. Stalin also expressed hope that the incoming administration would continue flagship welfare schemes introduced by the DMK government.
“The new government should continue with the free breakfast scheme for schoolchildren,” Stalin said. Referring to the DMK’s women’s assistance programme, he added that the “Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai” monthly assistance scheme should also continue.
When asked about TVK’s promise of providing Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women, Stalin questioned whether it would be financially feasible. “Give them at least Rs 1,000 as we did,” he said, while also casting doubt on TVK’s promise of six free LPG cylinders annually for ration card holders.
Meanwhile, MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy posted strongly worded messages on X accusing the Congress of betrayal and alleging that the AIADMK was attempting to prevent TVK from forming the government with the support of the BJP.
“DMK has decided to function as an effective opposition despite Congress betrayal,” Veeraswamy wrote, adding that “AIADMK is pushing BJP to stop TVK forming govt. That is disrespecting people’s mandate.”
In another post, he criticised the Congress party over the revival of references to the 2G spectrum case, arguing that the judiciary had eventually exonerated DMK leaders and accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of distancing himself from a long-standing ally.
The Congress, despite contesting the election as part of the DMK-led alliance, has extended support to Vijay’s TVK in the hung Assembly scenario, a move that has triggered anger within sections of the DMK leadership and cadre.
According to reports, Vijay met Rajendra Arlekar on Wednesday (May 6) to stake claim to form the government and submitted letters of support from TVK and Congress legislators. However, Raj Bhavan has so far not formally invited him to form the government, with officials reportedly seeking legal clarity on whether TVK has secured the backing of a majority of MLAs. Following this, TVK representatives again met the Governor late at night and insisted that they had the numbers required to prove majority support on the Assembly floor, urging that Vijay be invited to take a floor test.
Meanwhile, some AIADMK MLAs had reportedly been shifted to Puducherry amid fears of poaching attempts.
TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of the 118-seat majority mark. Congress has offered support with its five MLAs, but Vijay still requires additional backing to comfortably prove majority support in the House.