Vijay struggles to get numbers, DMK says rejected AIADMK offer

Political uncertainty continues in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, May 7, as efforts to form the next government gathered pace after C Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party but fell short of a majority.

Amid speculation over possible realignments, sources in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) told TNM that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had informally explored the possibility of Dravidian parties coming together to form a government. According to two DMK sources, the proposal was rejected by the DMK leadership. However, an AIADMK source denied that talks had collapsed and maintained that discussions remained possible.

The developments came as outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin signalled that the DMK would not attempt to destabilise a potential TVK government immediately, even as the party prepared to move into the opposition. In an interview with ToI, Stalin said the DMK would “wait for TVK leader C Joseph Vijay to form the government” and “watch without disturbing for six months.”

The statement has been widely interpreted as an attempt by the DMK to avoid a constitutional crisis or the prospect of another election soon after the Assembly verdict. Stalin also expressed hope that the incoming administration would continue flagship welfare schemes introduced by the DMK government.

“The new government should continue with the free breakfast scheme for schoolchildren,” Stalin said. Referring to the DMK’s women’s assistance programme, he added that the “Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai” monthly assistance scheme should also continue.

When asked about TVK’s promise of providing Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women, Stalin questioned whether it would be financially feasible. “Give them at least Rs 1,000 as we did,” he said, while also casting doubt on TVK’s promise of six free LPG cylinders annually for ration card holders.

Meanwhile, MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy posted strongly worded messages on X accusing the Congress of betrayal and alleging that the AIADMK was attempting to prevent TVK from forming the government with the support of the BJP.

“DMK has decided to function as an effective opposition despite Congress betrayal,” Veeraswamy wrote, adding that “AIADMK is pushing BJP to stop TVK forming govt. That is disrespecting people’s mandate.”