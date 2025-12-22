Vijay stresses on harmony, inclusive politics at TVK's Christmas celebrations

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

TVK leader Vijay on Monday emphasised that his party remains fully committed to preserving communal and religious harmony in Tamil Nadu, asserting that there would be no compromise on this core principle.

As Christmas celebrations unfold across the world on December 25, political parties in Tamil Nadu too have organised festive gatherings.

Against this backdrop, TVK hosted its Christmas celebration at a private star hotel in Poonjeri, near Mamallapuram in Chengalpattu.

Addressing the gathering, Vijay described the event as a moment of joy, love, and reflection. He said Christmas symbolised compassion, kindness, and a spirit of togetherness that transcends boundaries.

"This is a moment of love and a beautiful one. Love and compassion form the foundation of every relationship," he said, adding that a mother's heart can accommodate both with ease.

"Tamil Nadu is a land that embodies such values. Festivals like Pongal, Deepavali, Ramzan and Christmas are celebrated here with collective joy and inclusiveness," he said.

Vijay underlined that true faith fosters social unity and teaches individuals to respect the beliefs of others. He said that it was this mutual respect that fortified the harmonious social fabric of Tamil Nadu, making it a state where people of different beliefs coexist peacefully.

During his speech, Vijay also referred to a biblical story of resilience, forgiveness, and transformation - the tale of a young man betrayed by his own brothers and left to die, who later rose to a powerful position and ultimately worked for the welfare of those who wronged him.

"I do not have to tell you who the story refers to," he remarked, subtly referencing Joseph from the Old Testament.

He said the message of the story was clear: with divine grace, spiritual love, unwavering strength, and hard work, even the greatest obstacles could be overcome.

"A new light will certainly be born, and that light will guide us," he concluded, connecting the biblical metaphor with the political aspirations of his party.

The event saw participation from TVK cadres, local supporters, and community members, who exchanged greetings and extended festive wishes.

By aligning itself with the spirit of Christmas, TVK sought to project its vision of an inclusive Tamil Nadu, where religious unity and social harmony remain foundational pillars of public life.