Vijay promises monthly Rs 2500 for women over 60, six free LPG cylinders per household

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay announced a series of welfare promises aimed at women, children and senior citizens while addressing a large gathering at a Women’s Day celebration organised by the party at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the event, Vijay said that the empowerment, safety and economic security of women would be among the top priorities of his party if it comes to power in Tamil Nadu. He unveiled a range of initiatives that he said were designed to improve the quality of life for women and strengthen family welfare across the State.

As part of the proposed measures, Vijay announced that a separate government department dedicated to women, children and senior citizens would be established. He said the department would function under his direct supervision to ensure that welfare schemes are implemented effectively and transparently.

In a major financial support proposal, Vijay promised that all women aged 60 and above would receive a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500. However, he clarified that women employed in government service would not be eligible for this benefit.