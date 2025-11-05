Vijay is CM candidate, will make all alliance decisions: TVK passes resolution

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In an attempt to end alliance speculations, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) adopted a resolution that party president Vijay would be the chief minister candidate for the 2026 Assembly elections. TVK also said that Vijay had full authority regarding any possible alliance decisions. The resolution was adopted at TVK’s general council meeting on November 5.

This is the second time TVK has projected Vijay as the chief minister candidate. The resolution comes amid invitations from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to form an alliance. The AIADMK is presently in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, at the meeting, Vijay reiterated his stance that the fight is between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and TVK.

The general council meeting is also Vijay’s first public meeting since the Karur stampede that cost the lives of 41 people including nine children.

Speaking at the event, Vijay accused DMK of using the tragedy for “propaganda”. Vijay also claimed his party had remained silent after the Karur incident out of duty and respect for the deceased families.

“We suffered untold grief and pain. That is why we kept silent. But during our silence, we were subjected to hateful propaganda and meaningless slander. All these will be erased by truth and justice,” he said.

Vijay also responded to Chief Minister MK Stalin's statement in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which blamed poor crowd management for the Karur tragedy.

“People will know how Stalin is trying to propagate lies. We faced difficulties in getting venue permissions in every district. Even when we asked for spacious places, we were given narrow ones where people had to stand in congestion,” he further claimed.

Vijay also made allegations about the Aruna Jagadeesan commission set up by the state government to probe the stampede. He claimed the commission was constituted suddenly and that even government officials were not respectful towards it. In October, the Supreme Court suspended the commission after the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Vijay further alleged that state government press meets regarding the probe would not compromise fairness. On September 30, the state government had held a press meet to address rumours surrounding the stampede.

A total of 12 resolutions were passed at the TVK’s general council meeting.