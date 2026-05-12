Vijay govt orders closure of 717 TASMAC outlets near temples, schools, bus stands

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Tuesday, May 12, ordered the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets located near places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands across the state within two weeks.

The move is one of the first major regulatory decisions involving the state-run liquor retail network since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government came to power. It also aligns with the party’s campaign focus on public welfare and alcohol regulation.

During the Assembly election campaign, Vijay and TVK leaders had criticised earlier governments for expanding liquor sales without adequately addressing the social and economic impact on families and young people.

According to an official release, TASMAC currently operates 4,765 liquor outlets across the state. Following directions from the Chief Minister, officials conducted a statewide review to identify shops located within 500 metres of sensitive public locations. The survey found 717 outlets falling within the specified distance norms.

Among them, 276 shops were located near temples, mosques and churches, 186 near schools and colleges, and 255 near bus stands and transport hubs.

The government said the closures were being carried out in view of public welfare concerns. District administrations and TASMAC authorities have been asked to begin the process immediately and submit compliance reports within the stipulated period.

The decision is expected to prompt political discussion, as TASMAC revenue remains an important source of income for the state government. At the same time, religious organisations, parents’ groups and anti-liquor activists are likely to welcome the move, having long called for the relocation or closure of liquor outlets near public institutions and residential areas.

The move is expected to trigger political debate in the coming days, particularly because TASMAC sales constitute a major source of revenue for the Tamil Nadu government.

Previous governments had also announced similar measures. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa ordered the closure of 500 TASMAC shops in 2016. Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami later announced the closure of another 500 shops during his tenure, while the DMK government announced the closure of 500 shops in 2023.