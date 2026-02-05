Vijay condemns attack on journalists allegedly by DMK MLA in Tiruchirappalli

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The founder and president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, on Wednesday, February 4, condemned an attack on journalists based in Tiruchirappalli allegedly by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA M Palaniyandi. In a social media post, the TVK president described the incident as an attack on the fourth pillar of democracy. He said it was shameful that no action had been taken against the MLA and that even a complaint had not been registered against him.

Trichy-based journalist Kathiravan, cameraman Sebastian, social activist Sudalai Kannu, advocate Thirumalai Rajan and his assistant Rajamaanikkam were allegedly attacked by DMK MLA M Palaniyandi from the Srirangam constituency. The attack reportedly took place on January 30, when the group was using a drone to film alleged illegal activities at a stone quarry in Kulithalai, Karur district.

Around 50 people were reportedly involved in the attack, during which drones, cameras and mobile phones were damaged.

Vijay added that the conduct of an elected representative in such a manner reflected a collapse of law and order in Tamil Nadu. He demanded strict action against the MLA for the violent acts and sought justice for the victims. He alleged that chaos prevailed across Tamil Nadu because the Chief Minister was “sleeping”, and said the people would eventually reject the present regime.