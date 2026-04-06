Vijay cancels Chennai rally, alleges police permission not granted

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has cancelled several scheduled rallies in Chennai after police allegedly refused to grant permission.

According to the party, permission was denied for rallies in Villivakkam and T Nagar.

TVK General Secretary (Election Campaign Management) and Villivakkam candidate Aadhav Arjuna said that while the party had initially requested a four-hour window for the T Nagar event, the returning officer reduced the slot to just one hour at the last minute, he alleged.

Citing “pressure from the city police", Aadhav said that in T Nagar, where party general secretary Bussy Anand is contesting, the permitted time was abruptly fixed from 2 pm to 3 pm, instead of the requested 2 pm to 6 pm.